Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post $275.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.63 million and the lowest is $223.27 million. Euronav posted sales of $90.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 204.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $965.58 million, with estimates ranging from $803.80 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 45.05%. The company had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.69 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EURN. DNB Markets upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 29.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,400,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after buying an additional 770,793 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 27.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,837,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after buying an additional 395,553 shares during the last quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,930,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,223,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,752,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

