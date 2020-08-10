Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Decreases By 5.3%

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.