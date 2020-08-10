$24.90 Million in Sales Expected for IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to announce $24.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings. IMPINJ reported sales of $40.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year sales of $127.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $128.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $145.47 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $146.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IMPINJ.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in IMPINJ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IMPINJ by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IMPINJ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in IMPINJ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IMPINJ by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $592.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.41. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMPINJ (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.