$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will post sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.33 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $137.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

