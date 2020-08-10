Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Update

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,700 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 567,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

In other news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II bought 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $93,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APYX. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 14.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 556,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 71,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 54.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 52.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APYX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.71. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 58.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

