Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,700 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 567,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

In other news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II bought 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $93,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APYX. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 14.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 556,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 71,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 54.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 52.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APYX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.71. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 58.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in TrueCar Inc Rises By 6.2%
Short Interest in TrueCar Inc Rises By 6.2%
$39.61 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. This Quarter
$39.61 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. This Quarter
J2 Global Inc Short Interest Up 6.2% in July
J2 Global Inc Short Interest Up 6.2% in July
Euronav NV Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.45 Million
Euronav NV Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.45 Million
Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. Decreases By 5.3%
Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. Decreases By 5.3%
Analyzing Radware and The Western Union
Analyzing Radware and The Western Union


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report