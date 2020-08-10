Brinker International (EAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04.

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brinker International from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.87.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

