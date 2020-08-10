Pi Financial Reiterates Neutral Rating for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pi Financial reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OTEX. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.11.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Text has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 212.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 64.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Analyst Recommendations for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in TrueCar Inc Rises By 6.2%
Short Interest in TrueCar Inc Rises By 6.2%
$39.61 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. This Quarter
$39.61 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. This Quarter
J2 Global Inc Short Interest Up 6.2% in July
J2 Global Inc Short Interest Up 6.2% in July
Euronav NV Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.45 Million
Euronav NV Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.45 Million
Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. Decreases By 5.3%
Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. Decreases By 5.3%
Analyzing Radware and The Western Union
Analyzing Radware and The Western Union


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report