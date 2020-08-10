Pi Financial Reiterates Neutral Rating for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Pi Financial reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OTEX. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Text has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 212.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 64.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.