Financial Comparison: Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) versus SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (NASDAQ:SCZC)

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 25.04% 10.86% 1.31% SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH 29.87% N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Great Southern Bancorp and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share. SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $265.95 million 0.00 $73.61 million $5.14 N/A SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH $40.82 million 3.38 $12.26 million N/A N/A

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and related services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 99 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arkansas; and 6 commercial and 1 mortgage loan production offices Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Omaha, Nebraska, as well as in Tulsa, Okla. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards. In addition, it provides merchant, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as online services comprising bill payment and cash management. The company operates through five full service banking offices in Aptos, Capitola, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville; and two free standing ATM and night depositories in Santa Cruz and Aptos. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

