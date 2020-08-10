Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Montage Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Montage Resources’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.
Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). Montage Resources had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%.
MR stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. Montage Resources has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Montage Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Montage Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 108,472 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Montage Resources Company Profile
Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.
