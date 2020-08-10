KemPharm (KMPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, analysts expect KemPharm to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.60. KemPharm has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of KemPharm from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

