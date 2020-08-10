FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Update

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

In other FB Financial news, Chairman James W. Ayers acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $135,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,587,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,296,319.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,601,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,355,179.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $818,283. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,475,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 231,943 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FBK opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $816.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.41.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $136.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.48%. Research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

