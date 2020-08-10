Haymaker Acquisition (OSW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Haymaker Acquisition to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $114.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

OSW stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.09 million and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.