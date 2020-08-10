Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 203.57 ($2.51).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 301.40 ($3.71) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 222.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 173.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 80.40 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.02). The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.88.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

