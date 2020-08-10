Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 203.57 ($2.51).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 301.40 ($3.71) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 222.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 173.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 80.40 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.02). The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.88.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in TrueCar Inc Rises By 6.2%
Short Interest in TrueCar Inc Rises By 6.2%
$39.61 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. This Quarter
$39.61 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. This Quarter
J2 Global Inc Short Interest Up 6.2% in July
J2 Global Inc Short Interest Up 6.2% in July
Euronav NV Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.45 Million
Euronav NV Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.45 Million
Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. Decreases By 5.3%
Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. Decreases By 5.3%
Analyzing Radware and The Western Union
Analyzing Radware and The Western Union


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report