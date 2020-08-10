Insider Selling: XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) insider James E. Peters sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,300 ($52.92), for a total value of £2,150,000 ($2,645,828.21).

LON:XPP opened at GBX 4,350 ($53.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $845.41 million and a P/E ratio of 41.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,670.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,271.30. XP Power Ltd. has a 12-month low of GBX 34.30 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,880 ($47.75).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. XP Power’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

XPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on XP Power from GBX 3,900 ($47.99) to GBX 4,050 ($49.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

