Insider Buying: Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Buys 8,350 Shares of Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) insider Stephen Hubbard acquired 8,350 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 591 ($7.27) per share, with a total value of £49,348.50 ($60,729.14).

LON WKP opened at GBX 596 ($7.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 625.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 830.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.01. Workspace Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.47 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,317 ($16.21).

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 44.60 ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 44.50 ($0.55) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). On average, equities analysts expect that Workspace Group plc will post 4689.7684422 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a GBX 24.49 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $11.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is presently 90.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WKP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 815 ($10.03) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 775 ($9.54) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.06) to GBX 930 ($11.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 745 ($9.17) to GBX 680 ($8.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 973.33 ($11.98).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

