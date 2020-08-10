Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IOTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adesto Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. Adesto Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $391.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.18.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adesto Technologies will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.