HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $375.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) will post sales of $375.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HUYA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.29 million. HUYA posted sales of $292.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HUYA will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HUYA.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.01. HUYA had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. HUYA’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on HUYA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.02. HUYA has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in HUYA by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in HUYA during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

