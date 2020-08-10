IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. IQIYI reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a negative net margin of 38.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.97) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in IQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in IQIYI during the first quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IQIYI by 213.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.56.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

