Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE WPM opened at $52.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

