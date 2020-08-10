Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $34.71 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 588.05% and a negative return on equity of 63.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $914,178.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 117.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 700.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.