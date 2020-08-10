$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $7.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.70.

In related news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

