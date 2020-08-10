$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $7.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.70.

In related news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IQIYI Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion
IQIYI Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Editas Medicine Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Editas Medicine Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv Inc. This Quarter
$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv Inc. This Quarter
Points International Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Points International Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Contrasting GoHealth and Benefytt Technologies
Contrasting GoHealth and Benefytt Technologies


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report