Points International (PTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.92 million.

Get Points International alerts:

Shares of PTS opened at C$12.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.38. The company has a market cap of $164.25 million and a PE ratio of 15.55. Points International has a one year low of C$9.30 and a one year high of C$25.20.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Points International in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.