Contrasting GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get GoHealth alerts:

This table compares GoHealth and Benefytt Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 1.16 $29.61 million $3.53 8.78

Benefytt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Benefytt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth N/A N/A N/A Benefytt Technologies -4.37% 40.88% 7.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for GoHealth and Benefytt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00 Benefytt Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00

Benefytt Technologies has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.03%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Benefytt Technologies is more favorable than GoHealth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Benefytt Technologies beats GoHealth on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.