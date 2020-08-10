Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $354,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,671. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $256,575.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,793 shares of company stock worth $3,673,504 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 147.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 21.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.64. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.