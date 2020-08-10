Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) versus Future Healthcare of America (NYSE:FUTU) Financial Analysis

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) and Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Future Healthcare of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Future Healthcare of America and Oppenheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A Oppenheimer 5.32% 9.35% 2.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Future Healthcare of America and Oppenheimer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oppenheimer $1.03 billion 0.29 $52.95 million N/A N/A

Oppenheimer has higher revenue and earnings than Future Healthcare of America.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Future Healthcare of America and Oppenheimer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future Healthcare of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Future Healthcare of America currently has a consensus price target of $17.90, suggesting a potential downside of 50.26%. Given Future Healthcare of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Future Healthcare of America is more favorable than Oppenheimer.

Summary

Oppenheimer beats Future Healthcare of America on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Future Healthcare of America Company Profile

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee-based non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, and debt capital market products and services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and event driven sales and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, trust, and discount services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and investment advisers, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

