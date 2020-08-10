Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) to Post $1.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.10. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.64.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $100.96 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.53.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

