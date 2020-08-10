Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report sales of $1.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,780%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $8.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 million to $16.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.86 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $30.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 293.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

In other news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 32,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $63,978.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,089. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.76 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

