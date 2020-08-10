$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $5.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $472.40.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total value of $2,225,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $9,302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,048 shares of company stock worth $20,632,706. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $475.39 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.95.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Earnings History and Estimates for TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

