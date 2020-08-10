GeoDB (GEO) Market Capitalization Tops $5.65 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One GeoDB token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00004063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeoDB has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $764,169.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00039996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $614.85 or 0.05239142 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002269 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00049695 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003282 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,841,000 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.