$3.83 EPS Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.02. McKesson reported earnings of $3.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $15.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.88 to $15.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.63 to $18.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $152.00 on Monday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

