bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.39 Per Share

Analysts expect bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.36) and the highest is ($2.56). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($3.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($11.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.02) to ($7.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($12.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.12) to ($10.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 50.56% and a negative net margin of 272.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLUE. Bank of America decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $126.39.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,716 shares of company stock worth $110,272. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,812,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 102.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after purchasing an additional 591,303 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 4,179.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 13.9% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,786,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.