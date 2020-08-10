Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.05-5.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $86.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.93.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

