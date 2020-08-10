Capstar Financial Holdings Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Capstar Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capstar Financial to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $203.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.11. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

