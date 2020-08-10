Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post $0.21 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $1.05. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $11.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.41.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after acquiring an additional 310,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $109,436,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $203.88 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $355.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.34.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

