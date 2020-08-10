Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post $0.21 EPS

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $1.05. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $11.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.41.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after acquiring an additional 310,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $109,436,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $203.88 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $355.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.34.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Points International Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Points International Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Contrasting GoHealth and Benefytt Technologies
Contrasting GoHealth and Benefytt Technologies
Silk Road Medical Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Silk Road Medical Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Oppenheimer versus Future Healthcare of America Financial Analysis
Oppenheimer versus Future Healthcare of America Financial Analysis
Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange Inc to Post $1.03 EPS
Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange Inc to Post $1.03 EPS
Clearside Biomedical Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Million
Clearside Biomedical Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report