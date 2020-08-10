PutinCoin Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 39.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $41,833.64 and approximately $213.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00047361 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,825.42 or 1.00765214 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000760 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00162029 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001077 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

