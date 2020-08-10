Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.83 Million

Brokerages expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to report sales of $309.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $323.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.90 million. Moneygram International reported sales of $324.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGI. ValuEngine lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

MGI stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. Moneygram International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $218.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.58.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

