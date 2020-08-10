Zacks: Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will announce $3.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $13.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $17.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,895 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 259,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 32,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

