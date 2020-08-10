PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. PPL also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Mizuho upgraded shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded PPL from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.72.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

