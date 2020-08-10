SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading Down 7.7% After Earnings Miss

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) shares were down 7.7% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $22.05, approximately 3,411,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,849,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 478.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,180 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,720,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 268,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,815,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after acquiring an additional 363,377 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,948,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

