Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Down 6.6% on Insider Selling

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) dropped 6.6% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $93.29 and last traded at $94.49, approximately 1,543,995 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,138,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.15.

Specifically, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $579,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,776 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 3,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,916,176 shares of company stock worth $258,260,364.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $1,249,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,758,000 after purchasing an additional 823,986 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $12,702,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

