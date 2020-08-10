Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.38 and last traded at $29.85, 1,410,765 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,388,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Specifically, insider Karen Sammis Walker sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $37,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $100,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,385 shares of company stock worth $10,326,560. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pagerduty by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pagerduty by 58.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pagerduty during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pagerduty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Pagerduty during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagerduty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

