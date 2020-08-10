Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 5.2% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) were down 5.2% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $32.45 and last traded at $32.90, approximately 39,042,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 31,799,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.72) EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,000 shares of company stock worth $7,032,220. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 139,118 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.