Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $119.33 and last traded at $122.71, 2,297,676 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 132% from the average session volume of 990,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.31.

Specifically, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $129,214.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 2,459 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $253,129.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,215.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,517 shares of company stock worth $36,707,172. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Avalara by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Avalara by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

