AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Shares Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) was up 5.1% on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.55, approximately 464,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 660,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

AMAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,892,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after buying an additional 177,933 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 195,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

