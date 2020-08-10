FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Price Up 6.6% After Analyst Upgrade

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $84.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. FibroGen traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $44.20, approximately 1,146,582 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 684,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

FGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FibroGen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

