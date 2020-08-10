Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Up 12.1% After Earnings Beat

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price shot up 12.1% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.30, 359,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 225,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.31%.

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,301.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Digi International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digi International by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 77,293 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Digi International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Digi International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $369.46 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.

Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

