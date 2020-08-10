News (NASDAQ:NWS) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Strong Earnings

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32, 497,137 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 753,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $151,601.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,203.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of News by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

