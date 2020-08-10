Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Trading Up 5.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were up 5.6% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $44.82 and last traded at $44.74, approximately 328,556 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 544,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.

Specifically, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $42,588,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,800 shares of company stock worth $1,061,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMSI. Sidoti increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $151,308,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 100.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,232,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,251,000 after buying an additional 2,120,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,308,000 after buying an additional 100,151 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,709,000 after buying an additional 371,285 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,682,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,532,000 after buying an additional 107,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

