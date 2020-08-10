Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Up 8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC)’s stock price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.43, approximately 107,983 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 91,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.09%.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on METC. ValuEngine cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.