DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Price Up 6.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $19.90, approximately 6,479,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,891,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 96,407 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 218.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 338,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 232,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 58.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

